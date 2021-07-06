OTTUMWA — The Jefferson Street Viaduct will be closing next week for inspection.
The bridge will close at 9 a.m. Monday for the regular structural engineering inspection, and it is expected to remain closed until the afternoon of Friday, July 16. The section of Mill Street that passes under the bridge will be closed briefly as crews work overhead.
The inspection is required by the Iowa Department of Transportation and must be completed to remain in compliance with state regulations and qualify for bridge funding.
Motorists should plan for travel delays and seek alternate routes.