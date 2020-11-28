Virus Outbreak

OTTUMWA — Coronavirus cases and testing rebounded after a slowdown in both due to the Thanksgiving.

Between Friday and Saturday, state data reported 2,239 Iowans tested positive for the virus, out of 5,723 new individuals tested.

Of those new cases, 22 were in Wapello County and 22 were in Jefferson County, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were seven new cases in Appanoose, six in Davis, three in Monroe and two in Van Buren.

Iowa reported 1,221 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 224 in an intensive care unit, as of Saturday morning. There were 127 admitted with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

There were 11 more deaths reported, but none in the Courier’s coverage area. Another 2,654 Iowans were reported to have recovered from the coronavirus.

