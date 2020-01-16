OTTUMWA — Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former vice-president Joe Biden, will be in southeast Iowa this weekend on behalf of her husband’s caucus campaign.
Four stops are scheduled for Sunday, beginning with a 12:15 p.m. meet and greet at First Christian Church in Albia. The church is at 203 Washington Ave. East. Biden follows that with a 2 p.m. visit to The Hungry Cow in The Book Barn in Centerville, 214 N. 12th St.
Later that afternoon, Biden will be at the Bloomfield Public Library, 107 N Columbia St., at 4:30 p.m. A visit to the campaign’s Ottumwa field office, 2815 N. Court St., at 6 p.m. rounds out the day.
A stop at noon Monday at Smokey Row in Oskaloosa, 109 S. Market St., rounds out the visits to the area.
Those planning to attend any of the events are encouraged to RSVP through the campaign’s website.