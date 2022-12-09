OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Job Corps Center hosted a student-led career training expo on its campus Thursday, as students studying in construction, health care, information technology, and transportation provided information, tours and training demonstrations to more than 40 employers and workforce development representatives looking to learn more about the Job Corps program.
During the event, Job Corps Deputy Administrator Erin McGee shared information with attendees on how the program prepares students for the workforce and works with employers to ensure students have the skills needed for high-growth careers.
“We’re not looking for employers to give our students a hands-up just because you’re nice, but what we hope to be able to show you today is that our students are very skilled, and this is a smart partnership,” she said. “You have a voice in how we do our training and can help to create that custom pipeline that your business most needs.”
Matt Thompson, president of Indian Hills Community College, was a guest speaker at the event, and shared information with attendees on how Ottumwa Job Corps students earn career training and college credentials through Job Corps and Indian Hills’ partnership.
“Indian Hills Community College is proud to have a relationship with Job Corps that’s been long-lasting, and that has continued to grow and improve as we’ve seen the successes of our students who have come from Job Corps,” he said.
In addition to having the opportunity to visit student booths, the attendees at the career expo had the chance to tour the Ottumwa Job Corps campus training areas and see students in action.
