OTTUMWA — Canteens came first, but the competitive eating king has a new record.
Joey Chestnut took the Canteen title last summer when he scarfed down 28.5 sandwiches in 10 minutes. This time it was McDonald’s in his sights. Chestnut ate 32 of the chain’s signature Big Mac burgers in one sitting.
The record was actually set in February, but Chestnut released a video of the attempt on his YouTube channel on Thursday.
This one took a little longer than the title he won in Ottumwa in 2019. Chestnut posted a video of the record-breaking attempt on Youtube. He took a bit more than 37 minutes to consume the estimated 18,000 calories contained in all the sandwiches.
Since setting his first world record in 2006 (47 grilled cheese sandwiches in 10 minutes), Chestnut has set the standard with foods ranging from poppers to pulled pork and tamales to Twinkies.