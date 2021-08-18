OTTUMWA — There were no open interviews, but there was an appointment to the Ottumwa City Council.
There was also some contention between members.
River Hills Community Health Center CEO Rick Johnson was appointed during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall to fill the vacant seat held by Skip Stevens, who resigned Aug. 1 for health reasons. However, Johnson's appointment was far from smooth, and somewhat messy.
The council approved the appointing of Johnson, who will be seated Sept. 7, on a 3-1 vote, with councilman Matt Dalbey dissenting based on the process for carrying it out. Councilman Bob Meyers requested a point of order to bypass the originally planned open interviews with the applicants, and the motion was seconded by councilman Marc Roe, allowing the vote to take place.
Two weeks ago, Roe, Dalbey and councilwoman Holly Berg advocated for interviews with the applicants, but Meyers did not, when four candidates spoke in front of the council.
"For the record, I wanted to express my disappointment in the process. I think we held up the last time because we were going to give them an opportunity to do an interview session with us," Dalbey said. "That was my understanding, and even though we've taken the vote, it's a little disappointing.
"We have two candidates (Johnson and Russ Hull) here tonight and we failed to interview them. One council member even made the point that we shouldn't have done that last time."
Meyers countered Dalbey with the argument that applicants were allowed to turn in answers to questions, and that "I'm pretty sure all of us on the council did receive those."
"Then we shouldn't have misled the public by putting it on the agenda we were having open interviews," Dalbey said.
Four of the five original candidates — except for Keith Caviness, who withdrew from consideration — were contacted by city clerk Chris Reinhard to attend the interview session.
Johnson, who was on hand to be interviewed, thanked the council at the end of the meeting for selecting him to finish the term.
"I'm very excited to serve Ottumwa in this capacity," he said. "I will work very hard to prove myself and make sure you won't regret the decision you made."
Mayor Tom Lazio read a letter from Caviness, who had to withdraw his candidacy because he was elected to a new six-year term to the Ottumwa Water Works board.
Johnson will hold the seat until January, when Stevens's term expires. However, the seat will be on the ballot in November for a four-year term.
In other business:
• City administrator Philip Rath gave an update on discussions regarding a proposed indoor sports complex. The project is still in the fundraising stages, and several members of the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission, which is behind the project, approached Rath about using American Rescue Plan money for the project.
"Right now, we're currently looking at providing land in Sycamore Park," he said. "The number to see if we can get behind is about $500,000, which was requested. We have to make sure any requests we get are in compliance with rules and regulations of the dollars. We will need to identify if this is a main priority for the city to support financially, because I think we definitely support it spiritually.
"Whether we can put dollars behind that is a separate question, if it's in line with some of the other facility improvements and capital projects we have."
Berg mentioned the money likely can't go toward infrastructure improvements, i.e., streets and roads.
"A lot of infrastructure is not included, but we know that is a priority," Rath said.
• Rath set Sept. 14 as a special work session to discuss the proposed HVAC and City Hall improvements.
• The council voted to approve a fee increase for birthday parties at The Beach. The new fees will be $100 for an indoor party and $125 for an outdoor party. It's estimated the increases would raise an additional $2,400 in revenue for The Beach, parks and recreation director Gene Rathje said.
• The council approved a grant application to fund a multi-use trail from Richmond Avenue and Ferry Street intersection to Greater Ottumwa Park.