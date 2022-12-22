OTTUMWA — Rick Johnson and Cara Galloway sit a few feet apart at the bench during Ottumwa City Council meetings.
Though they're about a generation apart in age, they're much closer when it comes to trying to make sure the city puts its best foot forward.
As mayor, Johnson doesn't get a vote on important topics among the five city council members, but he has sway and wants to use it to full effect. It's a change from his days as a CEO at River Hills Community Health Center, where he made decisions on a fairly regular basis.
Galloway is the youngest city council member, still in her 30s, and may be the youngest in the city's history. She's a champion for diversity, even recommending foreign languages be placed on condemnation notices and other correspondence to residents who aren't fluent in English.
There were growing pains and minor procedural missteps by a new council this year, but those mostly subsided to the point where Galloway and first-time council colleagues Russ Hull, Doug McAntire and Sandra Pope can get down the business of governing.
However, the bottom line with 2022 was no one was perfect. A Courier count showed that every council member missed at least one meeting for various reasons, no matter if they were work sessions or regularly scheduled meetings. McAntire missed just one of the 35 meetings the council held this year; Pope missed seven, which was the most.
Johnson and Galloway met with The Courier for about an hour in the mayor's office at City Hall to reflect on the year that was, what lies ahead, as well as the transformation each has made since being seated for their terms in January.
The interview is edited for the sake of space.
Courier: Sum up how you believe 2022 fared.
RJ: "I think it's been a very satisfying year and rewarding year overall. I mean, you take your wins when you can, and not everything is always going to go the way individual people might want it to go. I think there were a lot of positive things accomplished in our first year, but there's always more than can be done. I get a little frustrated at times because some things get dragged out, sometimes longer than I think they need to be. You just have to do what you can to move things forward, and I think we've moved a lot of things forward, and there's things we want to look at next year.
"I'm pleased with how everybody's been able to cooperate. Obviously there are going to be changes at the Wapello County Courthouse next year, and so we need to reach out and build some camaraderie. The two new supervisors are going to have a steep learning curve, I'm sure just like we have this first year. So we're all in this together."
Courier: How has a role in city government compared to what you expected when campaigning in 2021?
CG: "It's been a learning experience, and when I was running I said I would have a lot to learn. With that, there's been moments where you're just exhausted because of everything you're trying to learn. It's kind of been a roller coaster because you try to make decisions that are best for the city, and continue to move it forward. I think the biggest thing I've learned is that people want to be heard, and we need to hear those people."
RJ (Editor's Note: Johnson served several meetings as an interim city councilman when Skip Stevens retired in the summer of 2021): "I think serving on the council was a good precursor to becoming mayor. I've lived in Ottumwa most of my life, but once you get inside the city, you see a different side of things the public doesn't see day in and day out. But it's a learning curve. One thing I have found is that, certainly as a council person, you have to balance your own personal beliefs and feelings against what is in the best interest of the city and common good. I think everyone does a good job with that. It's not about us as individuals, but the city. And that should be the thing that guides all of us."
Courier: The animals ordinance was one of the biggest and most fraught topics the city tackled this year. How did that months-long process affect you?
CG: "We were all just thrown into it, right out of the gate, and that was pretty difficult. I knew people would be upset, but what really showed was that people get very passionate about topics. I couldn't follow social media anymore, but all I wanted to do was hear both sides, and it's really hard to hear both sides when one side is screaming and yelling. Once you get past that, then you can have a conversation."
(Galloway voted against the final revision of the animals ordinance, which continues to ban pit bulls in the city. She was the lone vote against the ordinance, even though she agreed with almost all other revisions to the code).
RJ: "I think the kind of unfortunate part of that was the whole animal ordinance needed to be updated and revised, and there were a lot of good things that got added to it that needed to be included. But instead of talking about a comprehensive animals ordinance, it all got attached as a pit bull issue, which I think was unfair. I really do hope the public takes the time to really review it because every animal owner needs to understand it.
"It was a very controversial topic that people were very impassioned about. The thing I wish would have happened ... We got numerous calls and emails from people that wanted (the ban) to be kept in place. And for whatever reason, they didn't show up at the city council meetings to voice that. So watching the meetings, it looked like it was pretty much one-sided. It didn't look like many people were concerned about it. I think it kind of skewed how things appeared."
Courier: Recently, the public seems to be less timid about speaking at council meetings, especially on important topics. How important is that in driving decisions that are made?
CG: "I think there's times where we come in thinking, 'Oh, this is a clear-cut issue.' But then someone brings a point up, and you're like, 'Oh, wait, I need to follow up and ask this question.' Whether they want to talk in front of the city or not, I do encourage people to come because it's important for them not only to know what's going on in the city, but to say something they want. They get an opportunity to talk. Even if it's just one person coming to talk on a topic, I appreciate it, because it really just shows that people want their opinions heard. So I appreciate them taking the time to show up and really voice that opinion."
Courier: It seems like over time, council members found their voices, became less afraid to speak out and were more willing to take tough votes. How did this transformation happen?
CG: "I remember my first meeting, I think I said something like, 'Did I sound OK?' I was unsure, and I think I was very timid, and you could hear it in my voice. I still get nervous up there.
"But I feel like I'm supposed to be up there now, and I didn't feel like that before. I have more of an understanding of it. I feel like I'm able to express and ask questions, and I think the other council people have done that too. What I really like is that we're able to disagree. I know council member (Doug) McAntire and I sometimes don't agree, but at the end of the day, it's maybe just a disagreement on an issue. But we don't take that with us. There's no walking away angry or made. I think we all understand each other a little better."
Courier: As you begin a second year in office, what are you most looking forward to in 2023?
RJ: "I think the important thing to keep in mind is you need to really have some kind of vision for what you want to see happen. One of the things we've collectively tried to do this year — and there's more work to be done — is attracting more industry, business and retail to Ottumwa. I think that's a goal for all of us. We also need to look at what amenities people want for them to relocate here. Things like the Ottumwa parks plan, the new tennis courts, all those things are important for people looking at a community to move to.
"I'd like to see downtown Ottumwa have more restaurants, pubs, breweries, stuff like that. I just think it's really important that we continue to increase and strengthen a lot of different amenities to make Ottumwa more attractive."
CG: "I really want to focus on our housing, even though that might not be like this great, awesome idea. Almost every meeting I've been at for my everyday job, housing has been mentioned as a concern, we need this, we need that. I know we've approved some great things that (director of community development) Zach (Simonson) has been working on, and I want to see those come to fruition. I'm really excited to see what that looks like. I think as housing starts to develop, then those amenities are going to come also.
"I'm also looking forward over the next year to see what's going to happen on the riverfront, and what we can develop that into. Not a lot of people have a river in their town, and not only do we have a great one, but we have an awesome bridge that lights up. I do look forward to the next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.