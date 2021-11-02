OTTUMWA — For the first time in its history, Ottumwa is going to have a person of color among its decision-makers.
Sandra Pope, a 62-year-old former educator and the last candidate to take out nomination papers for a run at city council minutes before the deadline, ran away from the field during Tuesday's city-school elections, grabbing 1,957 votes, or about 23% of the overall vote in a field of six candidates.
As the top vote-getter, Pope, who is Black, will be seated within 10 days of next week's canvass of the results to begin her term as she is taking over an appointed position.
Doug McAntire and Cara Galloway also were elected to the council resoundingly. Because Pope and Galloway were elected, it will be the first time two women will serve full terms on the city council at the same time since 1988.
Rick Johnson, who currently sits on the council in a temporary role, was elected mayor in a landslide over Rick Bick. Johnson, who is retiring at the CEO of River Hills Community Health Center later this month, nabbed over two-thirds of the vote over Bick.
McAntire, Pope and Galloway also were the top-three vote-getters in last month's primary, so the only thing that changed from that election was the order.
Indian Hills Community College's $28 million bond referendum, which would provide massive upgrades to both the Centerville and Ottumwa campuses, garnered support from 76% of voters in Wapello County, with all precincts reporting. The referendum had more than 70% support in Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson and Monroe, which had counted all their votes. Several counties had not yet reported as of press time. To pass, 60% of voters in 17 counties need to support for the referendum.
Only 145 votes separated three candidates for the Ottumwa Community School District board of directors, with Jan Wetrich the top vote-getter (2,492), followed by Jeremy Weller (2,428) and Becky Ingle (2,347).
A total of 4,734 ballots were cast (about 22% of registered voters in the county).
In 2019, the first year for a combined city-school election, there were 4,483 ballots cast for city council. The school board election featured almost 11,000 ballots cast, but there also were a dozen candidates running in that election.
The race for mayor appeared to be a crapshoot after the primary, when Johnson eked out a win over Bick.
However, during a second public forum just before the election, Bick drew criticism for his response regarding signing proclamations to recognize the LGBTQ community and its pride block party. He said, "...to me, it's a sexual preference group, and I have a hard time as supporting that group as giving it special preference. If you pick this group, what about the pedophile group? Are you going to give them special preference?"
Pringle also had stances that would have put him at odds with fellow council members, namely vowing to not renew liquor licenses and his intent to use the Bible to guide his decisions as a council member.
Russ Hull, who advanced from the primary by five votes, finished fourth, while Ashley Noreuil was fifth. The top five all garnered more than 1,100 votes apiece. Pringle finished sixth with 985 votes.
See ottumwacourier.com or Thursday's Ottumwa Courier for full results from all area elections.