OTTUMWA — The best way to picture Rick Johnson's appointment to the Ottumwa City Council is on an "interim" basis.
Or, maybe as a "placeholder."
Either way, because ihe was appointed and not the winner of an election, Johnson will only fill Skip Stevens's seat until mid-November, not until the term ends, which is in January.
Johnson's first council meeting will be Sept. 7.
According to state election law, the top vote-getter in the council race in November's general election will take office within 10 days after a canvass of the votes, or no later than Nov. 19. That person will then serve a four-year term plus 1 1/2 months on the council.
The misconception was that Johnson would serve out the rest of the term, but that is not the case, officials in the Wapello County Auditor's Office said Tuesday. The City of Ottumwa issued a press release Friday afternoon regarding the 12 candidates running for either council or mayor, and noted the clarification of Johnson's status.
Johnson originally was going to run for one of the three council seats before changing his mind and entering the mayoral race. Had Johnson continued to run for council and been the top vote-getter, he would have been sworn into the seat for the full term.
The city has nine candidates for council and three for mayor. No incumbents are running for re-election.