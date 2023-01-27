FAIRFIELD — A request by one of two Fairfield teens charged with the death of a teacher to delay their March trial has been denied by a judge.
Judge Shawn Showers' ruling came Friday afternoon after a virtual hearing to discuss the motion was held.
The motion to continue was made by attorneys for Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 17, of Fairfield, as a trial date in Council Bluffs looms. Miller and co-defendant Jeremy Everett Goodale, 17, of Fairfield, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both had pled not guilty to the charges. The teens are being tried separately as adults. Goodale's trial is set for May.
Miller's attorney Christine Branstad cited a busy schedule as the reason for the request. Branstad said after the court's Jan. 23 ruling denying their attempt to exclude evidence from trial was also a factor as the defense team makes their preparations.
While not stating the team's planned defense, Branstad said preparing their defense has presented a challenge where more time is necessary.
"As we're doing the work in this case we're finding there is more to do," Branstad said. "This is a different defense than what I've looked at in any other case. There's something of a learning curve as to how long it takes to prepare this."
But prosecutors resisted the effort, saying finding the current date of March 20 was a challenge itself due to court and attorney schedules, and also availability of the Council Bluffs courthouse.
"Finding another trial date to try this case would, I anticipate, be just as onerous as the last one," Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said Friday. "This case needs to proceed as scheduled for the March trial date. The family deserves finality, the community deserves finality, and Mr. Miller deserves finality."
Moulding says Branstad's schedule was not a good enough reason to delay the trial. He argued to Showers that there's more than seven weeks until trial still, and work that needs completed before trial could be prioritized and completed. Additionally, the March 20 date was set in August 2022, giving attorneys for both sides plenty of notice.
The judge agreed. In his ruling, Showers wrote "it would be an astoundingly mythical legal stretch to classify starting this jury trial in approximately two months, which has been scheduled for five months, as an 'injustice.'"
Earlier this month, Showers also denied Miller's request to exclude much of the evidence in the case on various grounds concerning rights violations. But all of their claims were overruled, and Showers opted not to limit the evidence prosecutors can present at trial.
Miller and Goodale are charged in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher who was found dead Nov. 3, 2021 at a city park she frequently took walks.
Police said they landed on the two teens because of Snapchat messages Goodale had sent to another juvenile who turned them into police. Prosecutors say the teens stalked Graber, then beat her to death with a baseball bat before hiding her body under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
Prosecutors said Miller spoke with Graber about the poor grade he had in her class on Nov. 2, 2021.
