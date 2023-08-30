FAIRFIELD — A lawsuit filed against a state senator and the Jefferson County Treasurer will continue, though a damning charge of conspiracy was dismissed Monday by a district court judge.
Judge Shawn Showers partially granted a motion to dismiss as it relates to the allegation that Jefferson County Treasurer Mark Myers had conspired with State Sen. Adrian Dickey to forge a vehicle title registered in the name of Dickey's daughter.
In considering the motion Monday, Showers's review assumed all alleged facts were true. Meaning Showers's decision does not weigh whether or not pleaded facts are indeed true, but rather reviews whether pleaded facts could support a charge if those facts were true.
Iowa law dictates that motions to dismiss should only be granted rarely. Showers added in his ruling that those bringing a lawsuit have a "very low bar" to clear to survive a motion to dismiss.
Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding, who represented the county and Myers in Monday's hearing, said the allegation of a conspiracy was the most concerning allegation for the county.
"... there was no conspiracy, and the allegation was absurd on its face," Moulding said. "Mr. Myers is an honest and dedicated public servant, and there was no conspiracy between him or his office and Mr. Dickey."
The lawsuit was filed by Sen. Dickey's daughter Korynn Dickey, ex-wife Shawna Christy and ex-wife's husband Allen Husted. It claimed that Sen. Dickey had colluded with the Jefferson County Treasurer to forge a vehicle title and place a security lien against it.
The daughter claims that Sen. Dickey had purchased a vehicle for her as a “no strings attached” gift in 2020 while the daughter was attending college in California. The vehicle was totaled in May 2023 when it was discovered that Sen. Dickey had placed a security lien on it after completing the title in Iowa. The daughter also claimed that Dickey forged her signature without permission.
Sen. Dickey has denied all allegations, saying he had his daughter's permission when signing her name and that she had knowledge of the lien at the time. He has publicly said the suit was brought in an effort to ruin his reputation. The senator went on to countersue his daughter for $120,000 in damages on the basis of defamation.
Moulding has said the county is not considering criminal charges for Sen. Dickey after an investigation.
The county remains a party to the lawsuit as the other two counts were not dismissed. Sen. Dickey and County are named in count one of failure to perfect security interest. Sen. Dickey was alone in the second and fourth counts which allege unjust enrichment and fraud.
A hearing has been set for Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. on the plaintiff's motion to change venue, which Sen. Dickey has opposed.
