ALBIA — Monroe County was ordered last week to pay the attorney's fees for the citizen and gun rights group it sued.
Judge Joel Yates on Thursday ordered the county to pay a total of $22,200 to attorneys who represented J.D. Thompson and the Iowa Firearms Coalition. Monroe County had sued both in March to see clarity on whether the county could ban firearms in the courthouse.
The county defended its prohibition of firearms, citing previous orders from the Iowa Supreme Court. State law, however, prohibits courthouses from banning firearms unless there is armed security present and courthouse visitors are screened with metal detectors.
Yates ruled in July that the prohibition was illegal, and ordered the signs removed. The ruling added that the county did not have the standing to file its original lawsuit, with Yates' order coming in response to a counterclaim that was filed against the county.
Earlier this month, attorneys for Thompson and the coalition asked for nearly $100,000 in damages, between attorneys fees and fines for Monroe County's violation of Iowa law.
Yates disagreed with levying damages against the county because Thompson and the coalition did not suffer monetary harm.
The county opposed the attorneys' fees, arguing the services of three attorneys were not necessary and that the billing rate should be $250 per hour, which is the normal rate for attorneys in the area.
Yates wrote that the case "is not the run-of-the-mill matter that fills the schedule of an average attorney." Because of the case's complexities, Yates ruled multiple attorneys were reasonable. The rate was not unreasonable simply because it's higher than the normal local rate, he added.
Fees of $10,760 were awarded for Alan R. Ostergren, PC, and $11,440 to Hagenow, Custoff & Karas LLP.
Other counterclaims filed against Monroe County, including among others a charge that the Monroe County Board of Supervisors were retaliating against Thompson by filing the lawsuit, are still pending. A trial has been set for September 2022. The case has been moved to Mahaska County.