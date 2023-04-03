FAIRFIELD — One of two Fairfield teens charged with the murder of a Spanish teacher learned Friday his second evidence challenge was unsuccessful, and that Iowa's Supreme Court will not review the court's decision on the first challenge.
Judge Shawn Showers overruled and denied motions by attorneys for 17-year-old Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, of Fairfield, in a Friday afternoon ruling. It's the second time Showers has made such a ruling on an evidence challenge brought by Miller's counsel.
Also on Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court denied Miller's bid for a review of Showers' first decision.
Miller and co-defendant Jeremey Everett Goodale, 17, of Fairfield, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of 66-year-old Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The teens have pled not guilty.
The two are being tried separately, and prosecutors say Goodale has turned state's witness and will testify at Miller's trial.
Graber was found dead on Nov. 3, 2021, in Fairfield’s Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. Prosecutors say she was bludgeoned with a baseball bat, and then her body was partially hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
Miller's trial was moved to Council Bluffs over pre-trial publicity concerns. Jury selection is set to begin April 21, with opening statements expected for April 24. The trial is scheduled for 10 days.
