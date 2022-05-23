FAIRFIELD — A hearing has been set for one of two Fairfield teens charged with murder to argue to suppress certain evidence collected by investigators in the death of a high school Spanish teacher.
A judge on Friday set a July 7 hearing for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, of Fairfield. Miller's attorney is asking the court to suppress certain evidence from the trial and also to decide whether the police lied in obtaining a search warrant.
Motions from Miller's lawyer Christine Branstad will be argued at the same time, according to Judge Shawn Shower's order.
Miller is charged along with 17-year-old Jeremy Everett Goodale with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. They have pled not guilty and are being tried separately as adults.
The teens face life in prison but would have parole eligibility because they are under the age of 18. The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled it's unconstitutional to sentence a juvenile to life without parole, the mandatory sentence for an adult convicted of first-degree murder.
Both Miller and Goodale lost their bids to waive their cases to juvenile court earlier this month, a move that would have drastically shortened their maximum sentences for a conviction to under two years.
The pair of teens are charged with killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber. On Nov. 2, 2021, Graber's body was found at Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. Prosecutors say the teens monitored Graber before ultimately killing her with a baseball bat.
Authorities have not released a potential motive for the killing. Police say they were led to the teens by social media messages shared by an associate with police. They say those messages show Goodale and Miller were involved in the planning, execution and disposal of evidence in connection with Graber's death.
The hearing scheduled for July is planned for arguments for both Branstad's motion to suppress but also serves as a Franks hearing.
A Franks hearing, named after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Franks v. Delaware, challenges whether a police officer used false information to convince a judge whether to authorize a search warrant. Branstad's motion for a Franks hearing was filed under seal, meaning its contents are not publicly available.
On March 1, Branstad filed a seven-page document related to her motion to suppress, stating law enforcement did not properly notify the reason police were seeking to speak with Miller.
According to Branstad's filing, police never informed Miller's mother that her son was under investigation for murder when she was presented with a juvenile waiver form. Additionally, they say investigators did not inform Miller that he was a subject in a homicide investigation, simply saying questions were "about your teacher" and that he was not free to leave.
Statements from the interview were later used to seize Miller's phone and computer. Branstad argues evidence that was collected as a result should be suppressed due to constitutional rights violations because consent was not properly given and Miller's right to an attorney was not properly waived.
The trials for both teens will be held outside of Fairfield, though a venue hasn't yet been chosen for either. Goodale's trial is slated to begin in August, while Miller's is set to start in November.
Branstad filed a formal request for a change of venue on Monday.