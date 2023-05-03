SPENCER — A district court judge ruled an Iowa law requiring landowners to allow pipeline companies access their land for the purpose of surveying so long as they provide 10 days notice is unconstitutional.
The decision came in one of four cases that Navigator CO2 Ventures initiated against landowners in three Iowa counties over its proposed carbon capture pipeline that would cross Iowa.
The company went to court in August after the landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties refused the company's surveyors access to the land. The suits said the landowners were at times hostile and made threats.
To access the land, Navigator argued they followed Iowa Code 479B which states they have the authority to enter property to survey upon providing a written notice 10 days in advance.
That was done in this case, but the Clay County landowner Martin Koenig argued the law was in violation of both the Iowa and U.S. constitutions.
A written decision Wednesday by District Judge John Sandy sided with the landowner, finding that because the law did not provide for "just compensation" it was unconstitutional.
Sandy said, as required, he attempted to avoid a finding of unconstitutionality, but could not. He found the law as written violated Article I section 18 of the Iowa Constitution, and the fifth amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Attorney Brian Jorde, who represented Koenig in the suit, called the decision a win for property rights. Navigator said it will appeal the decision.
The recent emergence of proposed carbon pipelines spanning Iowa have drawn fierce resistance from landowners, county officials, conservationists and others. The opposition deals in large part because of the proposed use of eminent domain to build them against objections from landowners, but others have also raised environmental concerns.
The intent of the projects, of which Navigator is one of three companies who propose a combined 2,000 miles worth of such pipelines, is to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to be sequestered underground. If successful, the companies could cash in on major federal incentives relating to cutting greenhouse gases.
Other cases initiated by Navigator are pending against other landowners that did not cooperate with the company’s attempts to survey.
Last month, the Iowa House approved a bill that would require carbon capture pipelines to acquire 90% of the route through voluntary land sales before they could use eminent domain for the remaining 10%. The bill, HF 565, was assigned a subcommittee in the Senate but has not yet advanced further.
