OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School Class of 2020 is getting a traditional graduation ceremony in July.
The district had been considering a traditional ceremony in the summer since COVID-19 restrictions made holding one in May as scheduled impossible. A drive-up ceremony was instead held on that date.
On Friday, the district announced that the proposed traditional ceremony is a go for July 12 at Schafer Stadium.
The ceremony is set for 2 p.m., and students are asked to arrive by 1:15 p.m. with their cap and gown for check-in and to line up. Up to five family members can attend, and social distancing guidelines will be followed “to the extent possible.”
Families need to RSVP by July 3 by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf6i_yMjBScM-UxJK1KHu3JToVuJ07FOHpdDPx4mwQTrKmQBg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1; tickets will be mailed to the address provided.