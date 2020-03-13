OTTUMWA — After 14 hours of deliberation, jurors were unable to reach a verdict on whether Kelsie Thomas was guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cloe Chandler. Jurors acquitted her of child endangerment.
Thomas’ trial began last week and jurors received the case on Tuesday.
Judge Lucy Gamon accepted the jury’s verdict on the child endangerment charge, but the defense was not happy about the failure to reach a verdict on the murder charge. Defense Attorney Allen Cook said he thought jurors should have been instructed to keep working.
“The defense realizes that the jury has put in a lot of time and effort into their deliberations,” Cook said. “Considering they are unanimous in finding not guilty on count two, but we are way too close to count one to agree to dismiss this jury on the basis of mistrial.”
Thomas was charged in 2018 after her daughter died of strangulation. She told investigators she found Cloe hanging in a closet in the family’s home. Authorities did not believe it was an accident.
That dispute was the focus for much of the trial. The defense told jurors that the investigators focused on Thomas and manipulated her into a confession. Prosecutors said her accounts were inconsistent from the start.
Mistrials and acquittals are different. Prosecutors cannot refile charges after someone is acquitted, so the child endangerment charge is resolved. That is not true of the murder charge, which prosecutors can re-try at a later date.