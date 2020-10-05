FAIRFIELD — The last of three men charged with a 2018 bank robbery at Pilot Grove Savings Bank in Packwood was found guilty by a jury Friday.
Ross Edward Thornton, 36, of Hedrick, was found guilty of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery. He was the only one charged with the robbery that went to trial.
Ethan Spray, 30, of Ottumwa, had pled guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree robbery.
A jury found Jordan Crawford, 31, of Mt. Pleasant, guilty of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery in October. He is serving concurrent 25-year sentences but is appealing.
Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding in a statement over the weekend said Thornton was the wheelman for the three-person robbery, even though it was another defendant who physically robbed the bank.
Moulding said Spray was offered a plea agreement so that the state could paint a clearer picture of Thornton’s and Crawford’s involvement in the crime.
“Looking at the evidence against them (Thornton and Crawford) was like looking at puzzle pieces without the aid of the box top to see where each piece might fit,” Moulding said in a statement. “Solving this mystery required the testimony of someone on the inside of the conspiracy to connect the various puzzle pieces — a text message here, social media photo there, a receipt here, a cell phone signal there.”
Moulding said prosecutors believed the three were using the proceeds from the robbery as seed money for an interstate drug-trafficking conspiracy.
According to online court records, a sentencing hearing has not yet been set for Thornton. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 17.5 years and a maximum sentence of up to 25 years.
Thornton and Crawford were both also convicted of robbing the same bank in 2007. They both received a 10-year sentence for that robbery.
Sentencing for Spray is set for Oct. 19. He faces a 10-year sentence, with a mandatory minimum between 5 and 7 years.
The robbery occurred on June 1, 2018. Spray entered the bank, and Thornton was the getaway driver according to the prosecutor. Crawford baby-sat for Spray while the robbery took place, and was involved in the planning. Moulding said Thornton appeared to be the "leader of the criminal enterprise."