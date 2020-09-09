OTTUMWA — A juvenile has been charged with a misdemeanor following a Monday night fire at the Midwest Little League baseball field.
Police said Wednesday that they charged a 13-year-old female juvenile on Tuesday with reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor. The juvenile was arrested and then released to her parents, a press release from the Ottumwa Police Department said.
The Ottumwa Fire Department responded to the Midwest Little League baseball field at 7:07 p.m. Monday for a fire at the field's press box.
The top portion of the press box suffered the most damage, but there was also damage to the bottom level, where there's equipment stored.
The Ottumwa Little League President Sam Long told the Courier it was sad that the fire was set intentionally, but the league will overcome the setback.
“There’s lots of damage and things to fix, but we will do it and make it better than it was,” Long said.