OTTUMWA [mdash]Janet LaVonne (Bates) Murrell, 83, of Ottumwa, died August 31, 2020 at Hospice House in Ottumwa. Janet was born October 19, 1936 in Minburn, IA to Cecil and LaVilla Bates. When she was one month old, the family moved to Ottumwa. Janet attended Bear Creek School, Stuart School,…