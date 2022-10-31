OTTUMWA — Police say a counselor working at a “juvenile placement facility” has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Charlton Andre Benjamin, 29, of Oskaloosa, was arrested Friday morning and charged with sexual exploitation by counselor, a class D felony; and sexual misconduct with a juvenile.
According to court documents, Benjamin was a supervisor at the unnamed facility and counselor of the victim. Investigators say he engaged in a “patter of conduct” with the victim to engage in sexual activity. The juvenile victim had been placed at the facility and the misconduct had occurred “on multiple occasions.”
Benjamin posted bond and was released.
