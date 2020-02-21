OTTUMWA — Following a heart-healthy diet doesn’t translate into boring food. It’s more about paying attention to what you’re eating.
Caitlyn Ferin, corporate dietician for Fareway, says to focus on eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein while decreasing saturated fats, sodium and excess sugars.
“When we’re talking heart health, you want to focus on nutrient-rich foods,” she said.
Becky Graeve, Hy-Vee dietician, takes it further. She advises using a system, such as MyPlate, as a visual when you’re planning your meals. “We want to get the point across that half of our plate is fruits and vegetables,” she says. “Doing that is going to automatically decrease the other side of your plate.”
She advises making a list of good things to work into your diet rather than looking at a “don’t” list. “Instead of focusing on what you can’t have, focus on the positive. It’s about finding new ways to work new items into our diet,” Graeve said. “Look at family favorites and look to see if there’s a couple of tweaks you can make to make it healthier.”
Some of her tricks include swapping out the beef in your spaghetti sauce or chili for chicken or ground turkey. In dip recipes, she advises swapping out mayonnaise and sour cream with Greek yogurt. “Ranch seasoning with two containers of yogurt is one-quarter of the calories of regular ranch dip,” she said. “One cup [of swapping] cuts out 1,000 calories.”
Ferin says you don’t even necessarily need to cut out your favorite kinds of meat as long as you stick to lean meat. “One thing I always found interesting, being Fareway and being meat-centered, is you don’t necessarily need to avoid any type of meat,” she said, adding that beef has 29 lean cuts of meat and pork has seven. “I think a lot of people assume they need to avoid beef especially and stick to chicken or fish, and that’s not the case, necessarily.”
The tip she gave: If it has loin in the name of the cut, it’s a lean meat. “Of course, you can also ask the meat experts behind the counter and ask for lean cuts,” Ferin said.
When it comes to produce, she said there’s some tricks you can use to save money.
While she admits that eating a healthier diet can seem more expensive, that’s not necessarily the case. “There’s so many healthy choices that aren’t expensive,” Ferin said. “If you’re cooking at home, you’re going to be saving money no matter what.”
Away from the aisles of fresh foods, checking nutrition labels is key, the dietitians say.
“My starting point is to look at the ingredients first,” said Ferin. “If you’re looking for a cereal or bread, you want to make sure the first ingredient is a whole grain.”
From the the ingredients list, Ferin recommends looking at the serving size as it varies from product to product and brand to brand.
Graeve said to look at the label and see if there’s saturated or trans fats listed, as she advises avoiding them as much as possible. She said the recommendation is less than 10 percent of your daily calories should contain saturated fat, and to avoid trans fats all together if possible. “They’re required to be on the label if they’re in there,” she said.
Sodium is another key to watch for. Graeve said more than 20 percent of your daily value would be considered “high sodium.” Ferin says to limit it to 1,500 mg or less per day.
Watching added sugars is also part of a heart-healthy diet, and Graeve said it’s something that more and more focus is being placed on.
“The new thing with heart health is we’re looking at added sugars as something to limit,” she said. “More and more, the labels will be differentiating if a product has added sugars.”
But more than anything, a healthy diet is about balance.
“My view is, you want a diet that’s sustainable,” Ferin said.
“It’s all about bringing balance to our diets,” said Graeve. That’s why, rather than following the latest diet trend, she recommends following the DASH or Mediterranean diet. “We know what the research is there, that those are beneficial,” she said. “I don’t think we really know what effect [some of these diets have] on the heart yet.”
“Sometimes these diets are cutting out whole food groups, and to me that’s not sustainable,” said Ferin. “I’m a big fan of everything in moderation. That’s kind of what the heart-health diet focuses on also.”
And if you get off track, hop right back on, Graeve said. “You’re not going to make or break anything with one meal. It’s never all or nothing.”