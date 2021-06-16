Several area high school graduates recently received the Kennedy-King Scholarship, which was created in response to the 1968 assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
A local committee decided to take their message of hope and provide scholarships to help educate students in Wapello County.
The 2021 recipients are as follows:
• Adam Denniston, Ottumwa High School
• Josie Young, Ottumwa High School
• Maria Gomez-Andrade, Ottumwa High School
• Brooke Shafer, EBF High School
• Madelyn McClure, Cardinal High School
• Trista Benedict, Cardinal High School
• Leah Cavanaugh, Ottumwa Christian School
• Alexis Luke, Indian Hills Community College
• Karena Johnson, returning recipient
• Madison Lunsford, returning recipient
• Ashlyn Ware, returning recipient