Several area high school graduates recently received the Kennedy-King Scholarship, which was created in response to the 1968 assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

A local committee decided to take their message of hope and provide scholarships to help educate students in Wapello County.

The 2021 recipients are as follows:

• Adam Denniston, Ottumwa High School

• Josie Young, Ottumwa High School

• Maria Gomez-Andrade, Ottumwa High School

• Brooke Shafer, EBF High School

• Madelyn McClure, Cardinal High School

• Trista Benedict, Cardinal High School

• Leah Cavanaugh, Ottumwa Christian School

• Alexis Luke, Indian Hills Community College

• Karena Johnson, returning recipient

• Madison Lunsford, returning recipient

• Ashlyn Ware, returning recipient

