OTTUMWA — Wapello County Recorder Lisa Kent was recently honored for completing the Iowa County Recorders Association’s Certification program, earning her continued status as an Iowa certified county recorder.
The graduation event occurred in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of Counties' annual conference, and 55 county recorders received certificates of completion in the program this year.
The program was collaboratively created in 2010 by the Iowa County Recorders Association, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach and the Iowa State Association of Counties with an aim to assist elected officials in effectively and professionally fulfilling their duties.
Recertification requires a minimum of 12 core credit hours over a two-year period and covers the following topics: Leadership & Ethics, Open meetings/Open Records, Communications, Human Resources/Office Management, the Iowa Code, Technology Applications, and Local Government/Budgets.
