OTTUMWA — A solid week helped the Salvation Army get closer to its target for this year’s holiday season, but donations are still running behind.
Early last week collections in the Ottumwa area were about halfway to the $35,000 goal, well off the pace to meet it. Officials said the calendar has hurt donations this year. The red kettles traditionally go out around Thanksgiving but, thanks to a fluke in the calendar, Thanksgiving arrived significantly later than normal.
The result was the loss of about a week’s worth of ringing days compared to 2018.
As of Saturday, the local Salvation Army drive was at 73 percent of the goal. That’s a solid gain, but still leaves a lot of ground to go. Donations are accepted at red kettles in Ottumwa through 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.