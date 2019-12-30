OTTUMWA — A late push means the Salvation Army of Ottumwa has a shot at making its goal for the 2019 Red Kettle drive.
The last day of the traditional bell ringing was Christmas Eve, and the fundraising effort hit $32,830. That’s closing in on the goal of $35,000. While the kettles themselves are in storage for the year, donations can still come in for the campaign.
Envoy Joel Arthur said donations that are mailed in and marked “kettles” will be accepted through Jan. 10 and will count toward the goal.
“We are very grateful to the community for their generosity of funds and for those volunteers who gave time as bell ringers during the season,” Arthur said, “and we look forward to using these funds to assist our neighbors in need throughout 2020.”