Like clockwork, even if it was a little late, the eastbound California Zephyr pulled into the Ottumwa Amtrak depot Friday morning.
It was highly symbolic, but also a statement of how the city views its relationship with the passenger rail service.
The Iowa Heartland History Connection, formerly the Wapello County Historical Museum, handed off a key to Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson to signify the city's ownership of the depot. Though the sale isn't quite final, a final abstract will put the building and its surroundings in the city's hands as a key part of its downtown revitalization efforts.
"I think Amtrak is very pleased that the city went ahead and was able to purchase the depot," Johnson said. "They're going to spend a lot of money refurbishing the whole platform, and I think with the city becoming owners, that really helps solidify their confidence in spending that money."
Tom Leinhauser, president of the IHHC, said that no matter who owned the building, keeping Amtrak in Ottumwa was a shared goal between the IHHC and the city. The city council approved last month to purchase the building and its surroundings for $480,000, which had already been bonded for.
"We'd been working with the city to get it sold to them, because this will also be a big boon to Ottumwa and the surrounding communities," said Leinhauser, whose IHHC opened for business this spring in a new building on Farm Credit Drive. "The surrounding areas are going to have access to Amtrak for many many years.
"Amtrak was wanting to deal with a government agency and not so much the private sector," Leinhauser said. "There was a chance that Amtrak may move to another town and not stop here."
The depot became its current building in 1951 and is on the National Register of Historic Places, but has seen various versions since 1889. Part of the city's purchase also included the adjacent railroad clubhouse, which was built in 1935. The Wapello County Historical Society resided in the building from 1988 to 2020.
Tony Duprey, who sits on the IHHC board and also has been the building manager, helped broker the deal for the purchase.
"When I knew the building was for sale, I first tried to deal with Amtrak. The problem with Amtrak taking over the property themselves was that it was too much for what their needs are," he said. "The city stepped up for this. I think both entities (IHHC and the city) recognize the importance of Amtrak as a stop, but I was concerned about what direction we might be going with the property."
When the city was weighing whether to buy the depot, officials believed it was a cornerstone to what they hope the downtown area will become.
In the coming weeks, Amtrak officials will be traveling to Ottumwa for a ground-breaking ceremony for the platform project, which is expected to take a couple of years. Other improvements will be made inside the building's lobby, as well as a modernization for ADA compliance.
The city is looking to bring in revenue from the depot from leases Amtrak has with the city.
"It's pretty exciting," city administrator Philip Rath said. "Good things continue to happen in Ottumwa."
