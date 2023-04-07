OTTUMWA — After video review, investigators determined a man they charged with kidnapping didn't do it.
Judge Greg Milani on Friday dismissed kidnapping charges filed against 43-year-old Michael Steven Eastwood, of Ottumwa. He had been charged with first-degree kidnapping, a class A felony that carries a life prison sentence if convicted.
The dismissal came after Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff told the court that investigators found "significantly exculpatory information" that included a video which "potentially absolves the accused of wrongdoing."
Costs of the case were assessed to the state. They could refile charges should they find evidence that rebuts the exculpatory information.
Eastwood was originally charged on March 15.
