OTTUMWA — The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is extremely excited to present "Tubby the Tuba" and "The Toy" symphony November 5.
The concert, which is free for all children to attend, will feature professional Storyteller Michael Boudewyns of Really Inventive Stuff bringing to life both pieces.
Musical director Robert McConnell, conducting fellow Jilly Cooke, and SEISO will take a light-hearted approach to introducing children and their families to the symphony orchestra. The concert will include individual instrument demonstrations and the audience will be invited to come on stage after the concert to see and hear the instruments up close.
Each concert lasts about 45 minutes. The shows are fast-paced and entertaining. Tickets for Kidsymphony concerts are sold on the symphony's website www.seiso.us, and at the door ($5 for adults, kids are free).
Kidsymphony Concert for Families in three locations on Nov. 5:
— 11 a.m., Bridge View Center in Ottumwa
— 2 p.m., Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant
— 4:30 p.m., Capitol Theater in Burlington
Detailed information about concerts, schedules, tickets and other programs is available on the orchestra’s web site: www.seiso.us.
