Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.