KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Steve Farnsworth, the chief of police in Kirksville and an Ottumwa native, died at the age of 57. His death was confirmed by the city of Kirksville on Sunday.
Officials told the Kirksville Daily Express a cause of death was not known at this time.
Farnsworth grew up on a farm near Ottumwa. He joined the Kirksville Police Department in 1986 and worked up the ranks. In 2016, he was honored with his 30th anniversary at the department, not having missed a shift in his first 30 years.
He became chief of police in Sept. 2019 and was currently serving in that role.
Kirksville has appointed Deputy Chief of Police Justin Jones to serve as interim chief.