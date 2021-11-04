OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club was founded in Ottumwa in 1920 and its primary mission is to serve the children of Ottumwa.
Over the years, thousands of dollars have been donated to local children's projects through their primary fundraiser sales of funnel cakes in the summer.
Projects sponsored have included the YMCA Day Care, Children's Race for the Cure, winter coat and mitten project, school backpack and school supplies, Sparky Claus, Children's Library, Ottumwa Children's Theater, Agency Shelter, Phonic Phone for Ottumwa Elementary, and the High School Honors Banquet. Among the first projects in 1920 was supplying milk for the Ottumwa school system.
The Ottumwa Kiwanis Club meets each month on the third Thursday at the Ottumwa Country Club. All are welcome.