FAIRFIELD — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is planning visits to several southeast Iowa counties as part of her campaign for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.
Each of the area visits will be on Friday, Dec. 20. Klobuchar will be at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 N. Main St., at 1:45 p.m., followed by Dutchman’s General Store, 103 Division St., Cantril, at 5:30 p.m.
Klobuchar will also stop at Sidelines Grill, 203 Weaver Rd., Bloomfield at 6:45 p.m. Friday, and will end the day at the Continental Hotel, 217 N. 13th St., in Centerville at 8:15 p.m.
The stops are part of a 27-county swing through the state.