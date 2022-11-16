OTTUMWA — The annual community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day at 123 W. Third St.
Dine-in service is not offered, but it is estimated that closed to 3,000 meals will be served at the event. There also will be a curbside pickup option. The meal is free.
The menu includes turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, a roll and dessert. The food is provided through the support of several businesses, including the Wapello County Foundation.
Volunteers have joined forced with the Knights of Columbus to offer the meal, and cooks are already in place to prepare the food. However, more volunteers are needed to box meals, as well as people willing to deliver meals to homes.
Volunteers should arrive by 9:15 a.m., and meals will be boxed and deliveries will begin at 9:30. Those willing to volunteer with curbside service should arrive at 10:45. Those seeking meal delivery should expect their food between 10-11 a.m.
Reservations are needed for home delivery, and are currently being taken until Nov. 23. Reservations can be made between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by calling Jennifer (641-660-4290), Sylvia (641-980-4735) or Angie or Koree (641-226-2313).
Changes to reservations previously made will be accepted on Thanksgiving Day, and those changes should be made by calling Angie no later than 11 a.m. that day.
Curbside pickup will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and no reservations are needed for that service. Even though there won't be dine-in service, no one will be turned away if they need a warm place to eat their meal.
