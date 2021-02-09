DES MOINES — Komen Greater Iowa is ending its affiliation with the national program and will cease operations at the end of next month.
A release from KGI says the decision came after a restructuring of its parent organization, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (Komen Headquarters). Those changes, announced in April 2020, “included centralizing the operations of its affiliate network through the consolidation of local offices and integration of the operations of the affiliates into its Dallas headquarters,” the release reads.
As a result, Komen Greater Iowa will not be hosting a More Than Pink Walk or Race for the Cure, and all staff will be laid off with operations ceasing by March 31. KGI will distribute $525,000 to local entities and programs that support breast cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and other patient services, including River Hills Community Health Center.
“The KGI Board of Directors’ decision to end its affiliation with the national office was driven by the desire to help those affected by breast cancer in our service area,” Board Chai Becki Brommel said, which includes all of Iowa and six counties in Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota.. “The funds we are distributing were raised here in greater Iowa, and we believe the donors provided these funds to support programs that help individuals living in our current greater Iowa service area.”
Over nearly 30 years, Komen as raised more than $19 million to support breast cancer patient care, prevention and research for a cure, according to the press release.
The release also says Komen Headquarters will continue to support the Iowa region, but no specific plans have been announced.