OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Superintendent Nicole Kooiker has accepted a position with the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Kooiker came to Ottumwa in July 2016. Her new position as deputy superintendent will begin July 1, pending approval by the CRCSD school board meeting Monday.
“I’m glad that she found something that, professionally, makes sense for her,” said Jeremy Weller, Ottumwa school board vice president, citing the size of the Cedar Rapids District. He said the opportunity to move into a bigger district likely doesn’t come up very often.
According to U.S. News & World Report, Cedar Rapids has three high schools, each with more students than Ottumwa High School. Two of those were ranked in the top 20 of high schools in the state, according to the site.
“That’s the life of those positions,” Weller said. “They’re here four to five years and then they move onto the next thing.”
During Kooiker’s four-year tenure in Ottumwa, the district has opened both the Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center and SparkTank. Additionally, the 1:1 technology plan at Ottumwa High School has been implemented as well as a re-establishment of the construction trades program.
“In my time on the board, over the last five to six months, she’s done a good job,” Weller said. “Especially with this virus and pandemic stuff going around, she was very good during this time for us.”
He said that the search for a new superintendent will likely begin next week.
In her new role, under Superintendent Noreen Bush, Kooiker will be responsible for the administration of the Office of Learning and Leadership and lead pre-K-12 equity initiatives.
“I know she made her choice, and I hope she does well,” said board member Jeff Bittner.
“I would like to thank Nicole for her leadership and service to the Ottumwa Community School District for the last four years,” said Dave Weilbrenner, board president. “I wish her the best of luck on all her future endeavors.”