OTTUMWA — Ottumwa schools Superintendent Nicole Kooiker is a finalist for the vacant superintendent’s position in Newton.
The Newton Daily News reported the finalists for the district were announced following the Newton Community School District’s Monday meeting. Kooiker is one of three finalists for the job. The other candidates are also Iowa school superintendents.
Newton is a considerably smaller district than Ottumwa. The Iowa Department of Education lists Ottumwa's served enrollment at 4,285 students. Newton's data shows about 1,400 fewer students. Newton has a total of seven schools, according to the district's website, while Ottumwa has eight plus the Pickwick Early Childhood Center.
Kooiker arrived in Ottumwa in 2016 from the West Marshall Community School District. Her hiring came after Ottumwa schools spent one year with Tom Rubel as interim superintendent following the sudden departure of Davis Eidahl.
Kooiker was a finalist for another position almost exactly one year ago, when she made the short list for Lewis Central Community School District.
Formal interviews in Newton are scheduled for later this month.