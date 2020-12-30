OTTUMWA — Chef Michael Kopp has returned to Pennsylvania Place to oversee food operation at the retirement community.
Kopp has spent the last 25 years as a dietary manager and chef, and worked at the facility for 12 of those years early on. One of this accomplishments from his previous stint was three 100% no-deficiency health inspections.
Kopp will institute a new restaurant-style dining program that will change senior services from the way it has been typically known. Seniors will have a choice of entrees, soups and salads as well as desserts to enhance the dining experience. Residents will be able to order off the menu as they sit down for a meal.
The chef takes pride in making items from scratch, particularly desserts and soups.