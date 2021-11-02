OTTUMWA — The Eighth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services announced that probation and parole supervisor Colby Kreiss of Ottumwa, was selected as its manager of the year.
Kreiss, who supervises officers in the seven counties of Judicial District 8A, was cited for being a proven leader, one not afraid to help on any level.
“Colby is thoughtful, empathetic, and has an open mind," district director Daniel Fell said. "Add those qualities to being very knowledgeable about correctional supervision, and that makes him a great problem-solver.”
The Eighth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services provides all forms of correctional supervision, besides incarceration, for approximately 2,700 adult clients in the fourteen counties of southeast Iowa.