OTTUMWA — Don Krieger stepped down Monday as chair of Ottumwa's planning and zoning commission.
Krieger was appointed to the commission in 1995 and had served as chair for the last 10 years. During Krieger's time as chair, the commission adopted the city's 2015 zoning ordinance, approved the Our Ottumwa 2040 Comprehensive Plan and guided large development projects.
Krieger will continue to serve as a member of the commission, and he is succeeded as chair by commission member Chuck Manson. Ashley Noreuil, who was a candidate for the city council, will serve as vice chair.
The commission is one of the most influential citizen commissions in city government, as it makes recommendations on land use planning, rezonings, ordinance changes and provides site plan review for major developments.