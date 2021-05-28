FAIRFIELD — The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County has announced the 2021 L.O.A.F. Program will run from Tuesday through Aug. 20.
The program is open to families who have children entering kindergarten through 12th grade next fall. Families must live in Jefferson County and must meet income requirements, which can be found at www.lordscupboard.org.
The program began 11 years ago to provide additional food assistance during summer break. Each week, eligible families can receive a bag of kid-friendly foods and a small voucher good at Hy-Vee.
The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is the emergency food pantry for the county. Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, 303 N. 4th St. in Fairfield on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-3:30 p.m.
For more information contact Susan Frey at LordsCupboardJeffCo@gmail.com, or by phone at (641) 472-8457.