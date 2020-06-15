OTTUMWA — Work on the Ottumwa-area laborshed study is resuming, part of an ongoing effort to define the community for businesses.
Laborshed studies are a key means for communities to understand what resources they have to offer employers and for potential businesses to quickly understand the community. By assessing information like whether people commute or live within the community, studies can develop a detailed picture of what the workforce really looks like.
Area households may well be asked to participate, and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress is asking residents who receive an invitation to participate. Randomly selected households will receive a letter with information about a confidential online survey. Those results will help contribute to the laborshed study.
The survey will not seek identifiable information like social security numbers or birth dates. Any documents claiming to be part of the study which are seeking that information should be reported to the local police.
Ottumwa’s most recent laborshed study was conducted in 2016. Officials said plans for the current study were delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19.