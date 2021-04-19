OTTUMWA — Ladies Night Out is back.
The annual spring tradition went on hiatus in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the area. On Friday, Main Street Ottumwa is bringing the event back with sponsorship from South Ottumwa Savings Bank, Bridge City TV & Appliance and Alliant Energy .
“It’s kid of the same but it’s got a few changes,” said Fred Zesiger, MSO executive director. One of the changes is the hours the event runs. Rather than kicking off in the early evening, participants can start picking up bags and passports at 2 p.m. with the event concluding at 7 p.m.
In years past, there’s been live music and a drawing for a grand prize following the event. This year, live music will still be available at some participating locations after hours, but the drawing for the grand prize — a French door refrigerator from Bridge City TV & Appliance valued at more than $2,000 — will be held via Facebook live at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Passports and bags can be picked up at one of three outdoor locations: in the green space adjacent to Market on Main and SparkTank, in front of the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress office or in front of NuCara Pharmacy. Bags will be handed out free of charge, but the passports will be $2, another change for the event, Zesiger said, in order to help offset some of the losses the organization has had over the last year. However, the purchase of a passport includes one entry into the grand prize drawing, he said, and a purchase at any of the participating 20 businesses qualifies shoppers for an extra entry. “You can have 21 chances to win,” Zesiger said. Passports can be dropped off for the drawing at any of the participating businesses.
In addition, the trolley traditionally available at the event returns to downtown Ottumwa to help women from one side of the downtown district to the other from 3-7 p.m., and Zesiger is hoping for good weather to help with turnout.
“It’s always been kind of the first nice weekend,” he said. “It’s our first big event of the year, always.”
And as restrictions from the pandemic continuing to ease, he’s thinks people will be eager for something to do. “We want people to feel comfortable and come down and support small businesses. I still encourage everybody to be safe,” Zesiger said, including wearing masks, social distancing and abiding by individual policies businesses may have in place.
“It’s difficult, but I’m so ready for people to be back downtown,” he said. “Our street’s coming back to life, and hopefully it’s going to be a fun season. I’m so excited for people to see the shops and the streets and be part of the fun. ”