Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.