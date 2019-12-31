FAIRFIELD — A new child care center is being planned for land donated by the Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield.
The site is just west of the hospital’s campus. The transfer gives Jefferson County Kids, Inc., a nonprofit corporation, the property. The location was the group’s first choice for the new center, but an agreement still had to be worked out.
Renee Rebling, chair of the hospital’s board of trustees, said the question was never whether child care was needed in Fairfield. She called access “a big concern for the working families in Fairfield.”
But the hospital needed to ensure it had enough room left for any potential growth of its own. Once it was satisfied the two goals were compatible, things moved ahead.
“After reviewing our future campus needs, we were comfortable with donating 3.59 acres of our total 48 acres for the new center,” said Bryan Hunger, the hospital’s CEO.
The next steps for development of the center include fundraising. Joshua Laraby, the co-project manager for Jefferson County Kids, said the group is “incredibly grateful for Jefferson County Health Center’s contribution and investment in this project. We couldn’t ask for a more ideal location, neighbor and grounding partner.”