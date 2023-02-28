OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa/Wapello County Solid Waste Commission is cracking down on litter along roadways around the landfill.
For years, landfill customers have been required to keep all loads completely and securely enclosed or entirely covered by a tarp in order to dump waste at the landfill. However, in 2022, tarp policy violations increased more than 35% year-over-year.
Effective April 1 the fees for violating this policy are set to increase.
“Whether you look at the numbers or simply drive down West Second Street, it’s clear that the current fee is not enough of an incentive to get everyone to follow the rules,” solid waste director Zach Simonson said. “Every customer needs to use a tarp that fits the load completely and keeps all their waste intact until they reach the landfill.”
The new fees for regular customers paying with cash, check or card at the scale house are $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second offense and $100 for third and subsequent offenses. For commercial customers with a charge account, the tarp fee will be $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and $150 for third and subsequent offenses.
The Ottumwa/Wapello County Landfill is located at 13277 165th Ave, and is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday. For additional information about the tarp policy or any other Landfill issues call (641) 683-0644.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.