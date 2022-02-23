Iowa landowners have formed a new alliance group aimed to carry out a united legal strategy to oppose two proposed carbon pipeline projects.
The Iowa Easement team was formed at the landowners hired Omaha-based firm Domina Law. They will challenge the proposed pipelines by Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures.
The group says Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has failed to meet with landowners who are impacted by the projects. She created the Carbon Sequestration Task Force, and landowners say it was "stacked with pipeline insiders."
There are now three carbon capture pipeline projects being explored in Iowa. The pipelines aim to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol and other kinds of agricultural plants before it enters the atmosphere. The gas would then be liquefied by pressure and transported through pipelines where it is sequestered deep underground.
The purpose is to lower greenhouse gas emissions to keep ethanol production and other agricultural industries viable.
Landowners and county officials have concerns about what the pipelines could do to the farm fields in the state, and also the use of eminent domain to force them into giving up right-of-way access to build the pipeline.
“I fear for the safety of our first responders, firemen, our water, our land, our freedom," said Shirley Linn, a landowner in Mahaska County. "So I’m refusing to sign an easement. I don’t want the pipeline on our land.”
The pipeline which would impact the Courier area would be the one proposed by Texas-based Navigator CO2. AS proposed, the project would cross 36 counties in Iowa, including Wapello, Mahaska Jefferson and Van Buren counties.
Those interested in joining the Iowa Easement Team can visit www.iowaeasement.org for more information.
The team has requested a meeting with Reynolds to talk about ending the pipeline project altogether, or aiding in the passing of legislation of Senate File 2160, a bill that would curtail the use of eminent domain. The bill, however, did not survive the first legislative funnel, meaning it's largely considered dead and won't advance unless it is added as an amendment to another bill.