With former President Donald Trump officially launching his 2024 presidential campaign, the GOP candidate’s campaign on Monday launched an “Official Trump 2024 Vice President Poll” to ask people who should be his running mate.
The poll requires a donation to his campaign before users can enter a name of their choice for Trump’s vice president pick, according to a campaign email Monday.
“Now that he has OFFICIALLY announced his 2024 Presidential run, WHO DO YOU THINK HIS VICE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE?” the email reads. There are no candidates listed to choose from in the poll.
(Trump’s money donations are through the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, “a joint fundraising committee composed of and authorized by Donald J. Trump for President 2024 and Save America.”)
However, various news outlets have gathered a list of potential VP picks for Trump in 2024, including some well-known elected officials, women, people of color and other GOP figures. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was on The Atlantic’s list of 11 Republican women, with the publication noting that Iowa is a “crucial early state in the battle for the nomination.”
Women candidates also could include Kari Lake, who narrowly lost the gubernatorial election in Arizona, as reported by FOX 32 in Chicago. As for other potential women candidates for VP, the news outlet also noted GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and a U.N. ambassador.
Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported that some Black conservatives Trump may choose as VP include U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who was reelected in the midterm elections. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida also was just reelected. Herschel Walker of Georgia, who is in a runoff Dec. 6 for the U.S. Senate seat, also is on a possible list for vice president.
Although Gov. Ron DeSantis has been considered a top presidential candidate in 2024 for Republicans, he was among potential VP candidates in the list from FOX 32. DeSantis is considered a top contender for the GOP nominee for 2024. DeSantis had ignored insults made by Trump.
