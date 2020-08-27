DES MOINES — A federal lawsuit brought against investigators by the Marion County man accused, then acquitted, of murdering his mother has been tossed by a federal judge.
U.S. District Court Judge Charles Wolle ruled Friday said the federal court lacked jurisdiction in the case Jason Carter brought against state and local investigators and his father.
Attorneys for Jason Carter said he plans to appeal the ruling.
Jason Carter was sued by his father, Bill Carter, in civil court for wrongful death following his mother's murder. Days after the Marion County jury rendered that verdict, law enforcement arrested Jason Carter and charged him with first-degree murder.
In 2019, Jason Carter was acquitted of that charge by a Pottawattamie County jury. He has since turned his attention to attempting to have the civil verdict against him overturned.
In December, he sued Marion County and its detective Reed Kious, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Mark Ludwick and his father Bill Carter in federal court.
He argued there was a biased investigation and that leads that pointed to other suspects were not followed up on by law enforcement.
Jason Carter also said law enforcement worked with his father Bill Carter to provide false and misleading evidence to be used in the civil trial against him.
"Ludwick intended these untrue statements to separate Jason Carter from his family and from his community in order to place pressure and emotional distress on Jason Carter, in order to make him confess, and in order to garner support for the prosecution of Jason Carter," the initial lawsuit read.
Further, the lawsuit said investigators were disorganized and mislabeled evidence in the case.
There have been no other arrests in the murder of Shirley Carter, who was shot dead in her home in rural Lacona on June 19, 2015.
In June, Jason Carter filed a separate state lawsuit against the same individuals and Marion County. That suit alleges a violation of constitutional rights and a faulty investigation that caused abuse of process and emotional distress.
Christine Branstad, attorney for Jason Carter, told the Oskaloosa Herald that he plans to appeal the judge's decision.
"We believe his claims should be heard by a jury," she said.