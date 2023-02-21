ALBIA — Music therapists throughout the state of Iowa are celebrating their profession Feb. 26 to March 4. Currently, there are over 100 music therapists practicing in the state, working with people of all ages and abilities.
The American Music Therapy Association defines music therapy as “the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program.” You may find a music therapist in your community in a school, assisted living facility, community center or many other locations.
“Music is a universal language that requires no words; it can be shared with all. I love being able to use music to create a connection with my clients, helping them succeed with any therapeutic needs they have,” says Bailey Bodeker, local music therapist.
In order to practice music therapy, one must:
— Obtain a bachelor’s degree or higher in music therapy from one of 72 approved colleges and universities. In Iowa, the University of Iowa and Wartburg College offer these programs.
— Complete 1,200 hours of clinical training, including a six-month internship.
— Hold the MT-BC credential, issued through the Certification Board for Music Therapists, which protects the public by ensuring competent practice and requiring continuing education.
Music therapists assess emotional well-being, physical health, social functioning, communication abilities and cognitive skills through musical responses. They design music sessions for individuals and groups using improvisation, receptive listening, songwriting, lyric discussion, active music making and more. Music therapy interventions can be designed to promote physical rehabilitation, manage stress, alleviate pain, express feelings, improve communication and enhance overall quality of life.
To find out more about music therapy, visit Music Moves Music Therapy Services at musicmovesalbia.weebly.com or the American Music Therapy Association at musictherapy.org.
