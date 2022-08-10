OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District continues to monitor class sizes for the upcoming academic year, having some concerns with larger class sizes at the elementary school level, according to Superintendent Mike McGrory.
McGrory provided an enrollment update to the Ottumwa School Board at Monday's regular meeting.
“Class sizes can be misleading, so I want to be really upfront on that … We know these class sizes look really good, and they are really good, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t concerned about some of our class sizes at some of our buildings, particularly at the lower grade levels,” McGrory said. “We’re right at cap. We’re a little bit above the 20 [student] cap.”
First- and third-grade class sizes are currently at or slightly above the 20-student cap at Horace Mann and Douma Elementary.
“Those sections have been closed where we are not taking students and so forth,” McGrory said. “But, where it gets a little tricky is when you have somebody move into that area … We’re always gonna take that student and allow them to go there.”
The district expects the average class size for 3- and 4-year-old preschool to be between 16-20 students for the 2022-23 academic year. At the end of the 2021-22 academic year, there were 426 students enrolled at Pickwick Elementary. For the upcoming year, the total number is currently 435 students.
Four-year-old preschool has the largest number of enrolled students for both years, with 234 in 2021-22 and 255 for 2022-23. Three-year-preschool has decreased by 12 students (192 to 180) from last year.
Average overall class size for Evans Middle School is slightly over 20 students per classroom. McGrory said Evans has not seen class sizes this low “for a long time.” The overall average class size at Ottumwa High School is slightly over 20 students as well.
Other average class sizes throughout the district are currently at or below the average. At Liberty Elementary, the overall average class size is down by about 4.5 students per class.
McGrory emphasizes that this data will continue to fluctuate as students enroll in classes and secretaries make roster changes.
“I think there’s this perception at Evans, the high school and at Liberty that … big buildings equal big classrooms,” said board member Christina Schark. “So I always think that this information is really interesting, and I share it with a lot of my friends and family, you know, ‘Did you know OHS on average has only 20 kids a classroom?’ People are shocked by that.
“I think that that’s a bragging point for the district that we should highlight more and more, because I think with open enrollment and just perception of Ottumwa Schools, I think they see a big building … and they automatically think that classrooms are crowded and big, and that’s not true.”
In other news:
— The district will serve all students free breakfast and lunch without having to collect household eligibility applications for the upcoming academic year.
— The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the OEA to create two Esports coaching positions.
— The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Hills Community College for a full-time career transition coach, funded through a joint partnership. The district will pay IHCC for 30% of the position for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years. This is the first year for the partnership.
