OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department is investigating the apparent shooting death of a man over the weekend.
Police were called at approximately 5:16 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 600 block of South Moore Street. It was reported that a person at the residence had sustained a gunshot wound, according to a Monday news release from police Lt. Jason Bell.
When police arrived, they found the victim already deceased. He was identified as Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks, 25, who lived at the residence, police said.
The victim's body has been taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Assisting the police department with the investigation was the Ottumwa Fire Department, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Team.
