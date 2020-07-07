EXCELSIOR SPRINGS [mdash] Eileen Jeanette Knowles, 80, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away July 2, 2020 at her home. Born June 12, 1940 in Ottumwa, IA to George and Evelyn (Wright) Bortz, Eileen attended and graduated from Ottumwa High School where she was a cellist all three years in…